No disposal proof, no clearance: How Gurugram plans to tackle construction waste

Applicants undertaking demolition on plots of 200 square metres or above must declare estimated rubble volumes while seeking building plan sanction prior to construction, an MCG spokesperson said.

No proof for the disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste? No building occupancy certificate. This is how the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to tighten the norms around the handling of debris in the Millenium City in a bid to combat dust pollution and ensure better waste management under a fresh directive.

Binding timelines, compulsory recycled material quotas, and digital tracking are among the fresh measures introduced by the civic body after two orders were issued earlier this week by MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, a spokesperson said. The orders were made public on Tuesday.

Significantly, the order eliminates exemptions for public works, classifying all Central, state, and municipal projects within MCG limits as producer or builder equivalent, regardless of cost or scale.