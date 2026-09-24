No disposal proof, no clearance: How Gurugram plans to tackle construction waste

No proof for the disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste? No building occupancy certificate. This is how the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to tighten the norms around the handling of debris in the Millenium City in a bid to combat dust pollution and ensure better waste management under a fresh directive.
Binding timelines, compulsory recycled material quotas, and digital tracking are among the fresh measures introduced by the civic body after two orders were issued earlier this week by MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, a spokesperson said. The orders were made public on Tuesday.
Significantly, the order eliminates exemptions for public works, classifying all Central, state, and municipal projects within MCG limits as producer or builder equivalent, regardless of cost or scale.
“Effective immediately, the orders enforce the Environment (C&D Waste) Rules, 2025, Haryana’s 2019 C&D Policy, and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives,” an official said.
Sanction conditional
The new directive links building certifications directly to debris disposal. Here is a breakdown:
> Applicants undertaking demolition on plots of 200 square metres or above must declare estimated rubble volumes while seeking building plan sanction prior to construction, an MCG spokesperson said.
> According to the order, applicants must deposit debris at MCG’s Basai plant or designated points to secure an online receipt before construction.
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> The order bars authorities from issuing an Occupancy Certificate (OC) or Completion Certificate (CC) until this receipt is verified online and confirmed via site inspection. Submitting false records invites revocation of clearances, the spokesperson warned.
> For projects with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more, developers — classified as “producers”—must submit an Integrated Waste Management Plan to the MCG for approval within 30 days, the order states.
The spokesperson said these producers cannot use doorstep collection and must haul waste directly to recycling plants in their own vehicles.
> For government projects, a civic spokesperson noted, the departments must specify projected waste volumes in tenders and mandate disposal at Basai or through mobile units.
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> Future MCG tenders will include a non-scheduled processing fee of ₹360 per metric tonne alongside a ₹226-per-cubic-metre cartage rate for transport within 10 km, the order directs, urging other departments to adopt identical terms.
> Builders must annually scale recycled material used for buildings —from 5% in 2026 to 25% by 2030; and for roads, reaching 15% from 2030 onward. To ensure structural safety, recycled parts are restricted to non-structural items like sidewalk tiles, curbs, and drain covers. Recycling plants must submit monthly lab-tested quality certifications.
Strict timelines
To prevent street blockages, the order sets strict deadlines. Portal logs will be monitored by a C&D Monitoring Cell headed by an Additional Commissioner, the MCG spokesperson underlined. According to the order, violations will draw environmental compensation via the State Pollution Board, with serious offences referred to CAQM for prosecution under Section 14 of the CAQM Act.
> ‘ Right of Way restoration’ waste — leftover debris, trimmings, surplus earth, broken pavement, or discarded materials generated when repairing — must be cleared within 48 hours, road repair rubble within 72 hours, and pipeline excavations within 72 hours.
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> Rubble spilled onto public spaces must be removed within 24 hours, the spokesperson said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More