How Gurgaon is planning to tackle its perennial waterlogging issue this monsoon

The twin-agency effort aims at mitigating chronic waterlogging across critical transit corridors and residential sectors that paralyse the city during heavy rainfall. (File Photo)

As rain routinely triggers flash floods at several critical points in Gurgaon every monsoon, crippling the city’s mobility, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) this year have rolled out extensive infrastructure and sanitation drives ahead of the rainy season.

The twin-agency effort aims at mitigating chronic waterlogging across critical transit corridors and residential sectors that paralyse the city during heavy rainfall.

While the MCG announced a citywide deep cleaning and desilting campaign, the GMDA has planned special repair works for key arterial roads, including a major drainage and transit upgrade along the Sector 51/52 master dividing road, officials said.