How domestic helps played a key role in Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow robbery

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Sticks to threaten an elderly man, a lane without CCTV cameras in an upscale area of the Capital, two domestic helps known to the family, lapses in verification process by the family, and Rs 25 lakh worth of jewellery gone in less than an hour. That’s what the police have found about a robbery in April at a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, as per a 600-page chargesheet filed in the case, sources have said.
The chargesheet, a police officer said, was filed against four accused: Hasan, Raman, Guddu and Amit. All four of them are in custody.
The house is owned by businessman Ashok Chawla, whose son Pranav owns Gurgaon-based liquor firm Whiskin Spirits.
Ashok, his wife, Pranav’s wife and his son were allegedly held hostage by the four accused as they robbed the house, said officers. Pranav was on his way home from work when the incident happened.
According to the chargesheet, Guddu, who had earlier worked as a domestic help at the bungalow in Golf Links area, allegedly provided crucial information about the house and its occupants. Hasan has been identified as the alleged mastermind of the robbery, while Amit allegedly arranged the stolen vehicle used by the accused to flee after the crime.
Raman has also been charged for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy. “Raman worked for some days at the house and then left,” a police officer said.
A source said that Raman had left after the family asked him to provide his documents for verification. However, once he insisted upon leaving, they asked him to recommend another house help. “Raman then recommended Guddu for the job, the main accused in this case. He then planned with Raman to execute the robbery,” said the source.
During the investigation, police also found that the family had not completed the mandatory verification process for Guddu. Investigators believe this lapse helped the accused gather information about the house before carrying out the robbery.
“Guddu has previously been involved in seven cases of robbery and dacoity. He had earlier worked as a domestic servant at various places and used this background to identify vulnerable targets,” a police source had said earlier.
Police further stated that the accused escaped through a rear lane that lacked CCTV surveillance and security arrangements, making it easier for them to evade immediate detection.
The chargesheet, running into nearly 600 pages and supported by statements of 25 witnesses, has now been filed before a local city court. Officers said judicial proceedings in the case are underway.
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