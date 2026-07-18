How domestic helps played a key role in Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow robbery

The chargesheet, a police officer said, was filed against four accused: Hasan, Raman, Guddu and Amit. All four of them are in custody.

Sticks to threaten an elderly man, a lane without CCTV cameras in an upscale area of the Capital, two domestic helps known to the family, lapses in verification process by the family, and Rs 25 lakh worth of jewellery gone in less than an hour. That’s what the police have found about a robbery in April at a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, as per a 600-page chargesheet filed in the case, sources have said.

The chargesheet, a police officer said, was filed against four accused: Hasan, Raman, Guddu and Amit. All four of them are in custody.

The house is owned by businessman Ashok Chawla, whose son Pranav owns Gurgaon-based liquor firm Whiskin Spirits.