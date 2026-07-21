How Delhi Police misjudged the scale of the CJP protest – and struggled to contain it

Unrest at Connaught Place in New Delhi in on Monday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Monday’s street violence in the capital was a grim reminder of the crisis of January 26, 2021, when hundreds of protesters on tractors reached central Delhi and managed to breach security at the Red Fort.

Like the Red Fort incident more than five years ago, intelligence units of the security agencies, including the Delhi Police, failed to accurately estimate the number of protesters who would gather at Jantar Mantar over Sunday and Monday.

The Jantar Mantar area designated for the protest has the capacity to accommodate around 3,000 people. However, by Sunday evening, nearly 5,000 people from Delhi and across the country had gathered at the site.