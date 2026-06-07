How Delhi Police avoided confrontation, accommodated protesters

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke with Social Activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar during protest, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Senior Delhi Police officers had instructed their personnel to avoid confrontation with the young protesters expected to gather in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday, The Indian Express has learnt.

This accommodating approach of the Delhi Police was evident right from Abhijeet Dipke landed at the IGI Airport to Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site nearly 20 km away.

IGI Airport

Around 7.30 am, Dipke arrived at the Airport from the US via London. After clearing immigration, he was stopped by Delhi Police officers, who asked about his plans.

Originally, Dipke had planned to go to the Parliament Street police station to obtain permission for the protest. However, as such requests usually have to be made at least 24 hours in advance, it was apprehended that he might not be granted permission.