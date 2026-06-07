How Delhi Police avoided confrontation, accommodated protesters

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Senior Delhi Police officers had instructed their personnel to avoid confrontation with the young protesters expected to gather in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday, The Indian Express has learnt.
This accommodating approach of the Delhi Police was evident right from Abhijeet Dipke landed at the IGI Airport to Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site nearly 20 km away.
Around 7.30 am, Dipke arrived at the Airport from the US via London. After clearing immigration, he was stopped by Delhi Police officers, who asked about his plans.
Originally, Dipke had planned to go to the Parliament Street police station to obtain permission for the protest. However, as such requests usually have to be made at least 24 hours in advance, it was apprehended that he might not be granted permission.
The police, however, facilitated the process to “avoid any chaos” at the Parliament Street police station.
Inside the airport, DCP (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer handed Dipke a permission letter allowing him to proceed to Jantar Mantar and hold a one-day protest. He was informed of the terms and conditions – the demonstration could be held only between 10 am and 5 pm.
The move was unusual.
Dipke was reportedly asked about his intentions regarding the protest call before being asked to sign a “routine declaration” required while seeking permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Outside Gate 16 at the airport, elaborate security arrangements had been made. DCP (Vigilance) Ankit Singh and DCP (South West) Amit Goel supervised arrangements.
Barricades separated media personnel and supporters from passengers leaving via the gate, though members of Dipke’s core team, including Ashutosh Ranka, were allowed to wait alongside police personnel to receive him.
There was a delay for about 30 minutes as Dipke sought to board his cab from the VIP lane. The airport staff initially did not allow the vehicle to enter the VIP lane.
After intervention by police officers and approval from officials of GMR Group – which operates and manages the IGI Airport – three taxis carrying Dipke and his associates were allowed into the lane.
Before departing, CJP members presented Dipke with a copy of Dr B R Ambedkar’s autobiography. Speaking briefly to mediapersons, he said, “The Education Minister must resign… five students have died by suicide…”
He then boarded his cab and left for Jantar Mantar. From the cab, he addressed his supporters on Instagram Live, urging them to ensure that the group’s “first protest” remained peaceful.
From the airport to Jantar Mantar, multiple barricades had been erected and Delhi Police, CRPF and other paramilitary personnel deployed to manage traffic and maintain order. Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the New Delhi district alone.
The district was divided into 12 zones, each headed by a DCP-rank officer. The venue itself was split into sectors, with personnel from the Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing assisting district police. DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma and Additional DCP Anand Mishra were seen responding to complaints raised by CJP members. Joint Commissioners Deepak Purohit and Nupur Prasad, along with DCP Harsh Indora and Additional DCP Aishwarya, also visited the site.
At the protest site, delay in Dipke’s arrival became a point of discussion between CJP leader Saurav Das and police personnel. Sources said officers tracked the location of his vehicle and worked to ensure that he reached the venue without further delay.
After Dipke arrived, the crowd swelled but the proceedings remained peaceful.
Around 3.30 pm, sources said Dipke began feeling unwell. His associates subsequently informed the police that the protest should be brought to an end.
As soon as Delhi Police announced the conclusion of the gathering, police and paramilitary personnel quickly moved into the venue to disperse the crowd.
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