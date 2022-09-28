scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

How Delhi cops kept ops against PFI under wraps

It was the first step before conducting a massive raid on Tuesday in six districts, which ended in the arrest of 30 people as a “preventive measure” under CrPC Section 107/51.

The PFI office in Shaheen Bagh, Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A list with names and addresses of workers and “sympathisers” of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was shared with all units of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday by intelligence agencies, and they were asked to verify the current location of each person.

According to the Delhi Police, the most number of arrests were made from Southeast district, where nine people were picked up from Jamia Nagar, Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh; six arrests each were made from East and Rohini districts; five in Northeast; three in outer; and one in central district.

Explained |Crackdown on PFI: What is the Islamic group accused of, and what has NIA said so far?

According to the Delhi Police, the most number of arrests were made from Southeast district, where nine people were picked up from Jamia Nagar, Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh; six arrests each were made from East and Rohini districts; five in Northeast; three in outer; and one in central district.

They were produced before a Delhi court and sent to seven-day judicial custody. Last Thursday, in a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency, law enforcement agencies had conducted searches across the country and arrested 108 PFI workers for their alleged support to terror activities.

Sources said intelligence agencies had learnt that office bearers, workers and sympathisers of the PFI were allegedly trying to mobilise crowds to stage a protest against the arrest of senior leaders. “After sharing a list around 11.30 am, all units of the Special Cell were asked to check the current phone location of the workers. After three hours, they were told to verify all addresses by sending police personnel to their homes as some phone numbers were switched off,” said a police source.

“The inspectors were asked not to share anything with their subordinates, and around 4 pm, six district DCPs – Southeast, Outer, East, Central, Northeast and Rohini – were informed about the raids. Around 8.30 pm, Special Cell inspectors asked their subordinates to be present in the office,” the source said. Around 11.45 pm, Special Cell teams were dispatched and WhatsApp group of their respective areas were formed, in which details of the persons meant to be arrested were shared around 1.15 am. “They were asked to share all details, along with a picture of the person, after making the detention,” said a source.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:14:02 am
