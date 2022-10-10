How BJP tightened screws on Rajendra Pal Gautam

A calibrated campaign by the BJP since Friday which started with state leaders flagging the conversion video and framing it as “anti-Hindu” picked up momentum when a Union minister weighed in, building enough pressure for AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation two days later.

As a video of Gautam at a conversion event emerged, Delhi BJP leaders were first to test the waters — with social media posts by state unit chief Adesh Gupta, former chief Manoj Tiwari, spokes-person Harish Khurana and leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Press conferences followed, and the focus of the attack shifted from Gautam to CM Arvind Kejriwal, who maintained a studied silence. “This is the anti-Hindu image of Arvind Kejriwal, who is trying to divide and rule in the city,” Tiwari said.

A day later, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “I really don’t understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much? I can understand about Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal.”

Rijiju also shared a video message posted by Ananda Bhikkhu, general secretary of the Mahabodhi Society India. “PM Modi ji has emphasised overcoming negativity and conflict though the message of lord Buddha. The global community can get rid of negative factors by following his simple teachings. I wish more people irrespective of religion, caste or nationality come together,” he is seen saying.

This, sources said, was part of an effort to emphasise that the party’s objection was not to the conversion event per se, but rather the perceived insult to Hindu gods and goddesses. Party workers also circulated quotes by Buddhist “experts” to drive home this point.

In another tweet, Rijiju wrote: “The message of LORD BUDDHA is all about peace, compassion, tolerance, love & righteousness. Not for hatred against Hinduism & also not to abuse Hindu Gods & Goddesses.”