scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

How BJP tightened screws on Rajendra Pal Gautam

As a video of Gautam at a conversion event emerged, Delhi BJP leaders were first to test the waters — with social media posts by state unit chief Adesh Gupta, former chief Manoj Tiwari, spokes-person Harish Khurana and leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Rajendra Pal Gautam (3rd from left) is seen at the ‘Deeksha Samaroh’ held in Delhi repeating the vows with close to 10,000 people who accepted Buddhism. (Twitter/@AdvRajendraPal)

A calibrated campaign by the BJP since Friday which started with state leaders flagging the conversion video and framing it as “anti-Hindu” picked up momentum when a Union minister weighed in, building enough pressure for AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation two days later.

As a video of Gautam at a conversion event emerged, Delhi BJP leaders were first to test the waters — with social media posts by state unit chief Adesh Gupta, former chief Manoj Tiwari, spokes-person Harish Khurana and leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Press conferences followed, and the focus of the attack shifted from Gautam to CM Arvind Kejriwal, who maintained a studied silence. “This is the anti-Hindu image of Arvind Kejriwal, who is trying to divide and rule in the city,” Tiwari said.

Also Read |Who is Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP minister in eye of storm?

A day later, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “I really don’t understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much? I can understand about Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal.”

Rijiju also shared a video message posted by Ananda Bhikkhu, general secretary of the Mahabodhi Society India. “PM Modi ji has emphasised overcoming negativity and conflict though the message of lord Buddha. The global community can get rid of negative factors by following his simple teachings. I wish more people irrespective of religion, caste or nationality come together,” he is seen saying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

This, sources said, was part of an effort to emphasise that the party’s objection was not to the conversion event per se, but rather the perceived insult to Hindu gods and goddesses. Party workers also circulated quotes by Buddhist “experts” to drive home this point.

More from Delhi

In another tweet, Rijiju wrote: “The message of LORD BUDDHA is all about peace, compassion, tolerance, love & righteousness. Not for hatred against Hinduism & also not to abuse Hindu Gods & Goddesses.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:18:21 am
Next Story

Behind Rajendra Pal Gautam resignation, conversion event — and his initial response to BJP

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement