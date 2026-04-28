How bank staff orchestrated a Rs 4.74 lakh pre-approved loan fraud in Gurgaon

3 min readGurgaonUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Manesar worker files cyber fraud case after ₹4.74 lakh loan taken in his name through unauthorised mobile number change.Gurgaon Police have arrested a Deputy Manager from RBL Bank and an Axis Bank employee for allegedly running a "Pre-approved Loan" fraud.(Representational Image)
On December 6 last year, Dinesh Kumar (33) was taken aback when he saw an unauthorised deduction of Rs 12,585 from his Axis Bank account.
On enquiring with the bank, Gurgaon Police said, he discovered that an unidentified person had changed his registered mobile number and fraudulently taken a loan of approximately Rs 4.74 lakh in his name. The deducted amount was the first EMI of the unauthorised loan.
Alarmed, Dinesh, a worker at a private factory in Manesar, rushed to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Manesar to file a complaint.
An FIR was registered on December 11 for the offence of cheating involving valuable security.
When police probed the case, they discovered that the fraud was carried out by someone who knew the ins and outs of the banking system and had access to customers’ details.
Their investigation eventually led them to bank employees allegedly involved in a massive racket that extracted sensitive data from bank accounts with pre-approved loan offers to fraudulently siphon off funds.
Four men have been arrested in the case so far, the latest being Mohammad Ali, Deputy Manager at an RBL Bank branch in Delhi, and Mohammad Asif, who worked at Axis Bank in Gurgaon.
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Police said Ali and Asif were nabbed in Delhi on April 23 and April 25. Both were produced in a local court and taken into police remand. Police stated that a total of four accused have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
Ali hails from UP’s Ballia district and Asif from Delhi’s Govindpuri. They were living in Dayalbagh Colony in Faridabad.
The modus operandi
Explaining how the racket cheated people, Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said, “During police interrogation, it was revealed that Mohammad Ali was employed as a Deputy Manager at an RBL Bank branch in Delhi, while Mohammad Asif worked at Axis Bank in Gurugram. Investigators identified Ali as the mastermind of the operation. He allegedly instructed Asif to identify and extract confidential information from bank accounts that featured pre-approved loan offers. Asif accessed the banking system and shared sensitive customer data with Ali.”
Following this, Ali allegedly passed the compromised data, along with SIM cards, to another co-accused, Mohammad Haseem (who was arrested on January 30), officers said.
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Haseem, along with other accomplices, allegedly altered the mobile numbers linked to the targeted bank accounts and used internet banking facilities to execute the pre-approved loan fraud, police said.
Police plan to formally contact the respective banks to investigate the broader involvement of the accused in similar loan-related frauds.
“Detailed interrogation of the accused is currently underway to ascertain their role in this and other cases. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the police spokesperson added.
Dinesh, meanwhile, said he is yet to get the money back.
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He claimed, “The bank staff have been most uncooperative, they do not even pick up my calls.”
“But police have said I will get the money soon. Thankfully nothing else was debited since my account did not have (money for) the full loan amount anyway,” he told The Indian Express.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More