How bank staff orchestrated a Rs 4.74 lakh pre-approved loan fraud in Gurgaon

Manesar worker files cyber fraud case after ₹4.74 lakh loan taken in his name through unauthorised mobile number change.Gurgaon Police have arrested a Deputy Manager from RBL Bank and an Axis Bank employee for allegedly running a "Pre-approved Loan" fraud.(Representational Image)

On December 6 last year, Dinesh Kumar (33) was taken aback when he saw an unauthorised deduction of Rs 12,585 from his Axis Bank account.

On enquiring with the bank, Gurgaon Police said, he discovered that an unidentified person had changed his registered mobile number and fraudulently taken a loan of approximately Rs 4.74 lakh in his name. The deducted amount was the first EMI of the unauthorised loan.

Alarmed, Dinesh, a worker at a private factory in Manesar, rushed to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Manesar to file a complaint.

An FIR was registered on December 11 for the offence of cheating involving valuable security.