scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India

When the patient returned to her OPD last Thursday, the lesions had not healed. “If it were erythema multiforme, healing should have started. In fact, even if it were chickenpox, it should have started. Chickenpox lesions start healing in a week or so.”

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 1:56:58 am
International passengers being screened at the airport following detection of a monkeypox cases. (PTI/File)

Unusual lesions that did not completely fit the criteria for any one disease led the West Delhi skin specialist to suspect monkeypox even without an international travel history in Delhi’s first case. A 34-year-old from Paschim Vihar was diagnosed with monkeypox on Sunday, confirming the country’s first local transmission of the infection. The patient has since remained in isolation at Lok Nayak hospital.

The patient first went to see Dr Richa Chaudhary with complaints of fever and rashes, thinking he had contracted chickenpox. “But he had lesions on his palms and soles of the feet, which does not happen in chickenpox. The chickenpox rashes are also itchy, but the patient said the lesions were painful. Since he did not have a history of international travel (and the virus is not prevalent in India), I thought he had erythema multiforme,” said Dr Chaudhary. Erythema multiforme is a skin reaction that can be triggered by an infection or medicines. Dr Chaudhary treated him accordingly and asked him to come back in a week.

Also Read |Quixplained: How to keep safe from Monkeypox

When the patient returned to her OPD last Thursday, the lesions had not healed. “If it were erythema multiforme, healing should have started. In fact, even if it were chickenpox, it should have started. Chickenpox lesions start healing in a week or so.”

In fact, when the doctor looked at the lesions across the body, the pattern fit that of two or three diseases. “That’s when I suspected he might have monkeypox. So, I pulled out medical journals and compared his lesions to what is seen in monkeypox cases. And, it matched completely. Barring his history of international travel, everything matched,” said Dr Chaudhary. She informed the patient of her suspicions and called the district surveillance officer. A test from the National Institute of Virology within days confirmed her suspicions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

The doctor is among the thirteen contacts who have been asked to remain in quarantine in their home. She has not developed any symptoms.

More from Delhi

Speaking about how monkeypox lesions are different from the commonly seen chickenpox, Dr Chaudhary said, “Chickenpox lesions are smaller, these were much bigger in comparison. There is no clustering of these lesions in the genital area in chickenpox cases. Lesions are not formed on the palms and soles of the feet. And, varicella zoster (chickenpox) starts healing in seven days.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement