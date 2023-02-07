How a Charles Sobhraj-inspired killer almost got away with murder

A ‘visibly’ fake number plate of a Baleno car and blood traces in the vehicle — that’s what helped Delhi Police trace two men who allegedly killed a 40-year-old woman 10 months ago.

At first, district staff suspected the victim, Sushilavati, who was reported missing, had fled to another city as they were unable to find a body. It was later found that she was shot dead and buried in Bulandshahr, 80 km from her home in Northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur.

The accused, Shakir Ali (50) and Md Faiz (22), had successfully been evading police since March last year. It was on January 16, when they were driving towards the Kashmere Gate metro station, that a police informer spotted their car. “Our source also told us the men are thieves and had weapons. We sent a team. The men were arrested, and a pistol and multiple cartridges were recovered from them. One of them, Ali, is physically handicapped,” said an officer who was part of the team.

Initially, Ali and Faiz lied about the weapon but police kept asking them about the stolen car and fake plate. The team, led by DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi and ACP Dhermender Kumar, also found blood traces inside the car.

DCP Kalsi said staff found that the car belonged to Ali but he failed to pay installments and lodged a fake theft case. He also changed the number plate to evade recovery agents.

“One of the key pieces of evidence in the case is Ali’s fake identity. He is a property broker and was inspired by a movie he saw about serial killer Charles Sobhraj. He started meeting women and cheating them for his financial gain. For this, he wanted a new identity and introduced himself as Rajesh. He made a fake voter ID card, PAN card and bank account with a fake name. He used these IDs to take flats on rent,” said Kalsi.

When Ali was interrogated again, he revealed he used his fake name to lure and cheat Sushilavati before allegedly killing her and grabbing her house in DLF Ghaziabad.

Police said Ali and Faiz revealed they allegedly killed Sushilavati on March 3 last year. The traces of blood also matched a sample given by the victim’s family member.