How 800 CCTV cameras and facial recognition tracked a Delhi vegetable vendor who slit the throats of wife and 3 kids over debt

The house where the four murders took place. (Photo Credit: Pragynesh)

At 4 am on Wednesday, February 25, a vegetable vendor at the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi slit the throats of his wife and three minor daughters at their rented room in Samaypur Badli, and he mulled whether he should end his life as well. But he decided to escape from Delhi, and fled to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The quadruple-murder accused, Munchun Kewat, 42, however, could manage to escape the police for only three days. The Delhi Police finally caught up with him, and arrested him in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh on Saturday.

The quadruple murder had come to light on the morning of February 25, when a call was made to the Police Control Room reporting a horrific scene at a one-room house in Samaypur Badli. A police team rushed to the spot, and found Anita, 30, and her three daughters, aged 3, 4, and 5 years, lying dead inside their ground-floor room. All four had their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon.