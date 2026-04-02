A routine check, moving jute bag: How 16 Indian Softshell turtles were rescued in Greater Noida

Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the most protected category under Indian wildlife law. (Express Photo)

What was meant to be a routine check in Jharcha, Greater Noida, took an unexpected turn on Wednesday evening. A police team was on the lookout for suspicious persons when they spotted a man on a scooter, carrying a rather heavy jute bag that appeared to be moving.

The team stopped the man, asked him to open the bag — and found 16 turtles inside.

Police said these are Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles, which fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the most protected category under Indian wildlife law — and were being smuggled to markets in Delhi, from where they would reach international markets. Police added that the turtles fetch between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh each on the black market.