A routine check, moving jute bag: How 16 Indian Softshell turtles were rescued in Greater Noida

The turtles, a highly -protected species, were destined for Delhi and international markets, police said. The accused has been arrested.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 08:29 PM IST
Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the most protected category under Indian wildlife law. (Express Photo)Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the most protected category under Indian wildlife law. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

What was meant to be a routine check in Jharcha, Greater Noida, took an unexpected turn on Wednesday evening. A police team was on the lookout for suspicious persons when they spotted a man on a scooter, carrying a rather heavy jute bag that appeared to be moving.

The team stopped the man, asked him to open the bag — and found 16 turtles inside.

Police said these are Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles, which fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — the most protected category under Indian wildlife law — and were being smuggled to markets in Delhi, from where they would reach international markets. Police added that the turtles fetch between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh each on the black market.

Jarcha Police arrested the alleged smuggler on the spot.

Jarcha Station House Officer, Kailas Nath, told The Indian Express that the accused has been identified as Gagan (22), a resident of Haryana’s Panipat. Police also seized the two-wheeler he was using to smuggle the reptiles.

Nath said that it was a routine check in Jarcha, which lies at the trisection of Hapur, Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddh Nagar, when police spotted Gagan driving with a heavy bag.

“We are investigating if Gagan had other associates working with him. He lived in Jarcha and would trap turtles from Samana Canal and nearby ponds before selling them in Delhi. A net used to catch the turtles was also recovered from his possession,” said the SHO.

According to police, the forest department was alerted and the turtles were rescued.

Story continues below this ad

“The turtles, believed to be Indian Softshell or Gangetic Softshell Turtles, are predominantly found in the Ganga river system and carry significant value in international black markets, with their price running into several lakhs of rupees,” said officials.

The SHO said the demand for these turtles is particularly high in Nepal and China. “If it has 20 claws, the international price is Rs 1 lakh. We have registered an FIR against Gagan under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972,” Nath said.

He added that Gagan would be presented before the court on Thursday afternoon.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments