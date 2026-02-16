Six anti-drone systems, four air defence guns: How 15,000 security personnel will secure AI Summit in Delhi

The Summit, which started today (February 16), will go on till February 20. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Six anti-drone systems, four air defence guns, 500 AI-enabled CCTV cameras, and 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safe and secure conduct of the world’s largest tech meet in the national capital.

Hundreds of representatives of major tech companies, world leaders, dignitaries and guests from around 45 countries have started arriving in Delhi for the five-day AI Summit being organised at Bharat Mandapam, which successfully hosted the G20 Summit in September 2023.

According to a senior police officer, the arrangements for the AI Summit are on par with those for the G20 Summit, as security personnel have conducted extensive rehearsals — from escorting guests from their hotels to their vehicles to securing the venue site.