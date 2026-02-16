Six anti-drone systems, four air defence guns: How 15,000 security personnel will secure AI Summit in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Six anti-drone systems, four air defence guns, 500 AI-enabled CCTV cameras, and 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safe and secure conduct of the world’s largest tech meet in the national capital.
Hundreds of representatives of major tech companies, world leaders, dignitaries and guests from around 45 countries have started arriving in Delhi for the five-day AI Summit being organised at Bharat Mandapam, which successfully hosted the G20 Summit in September 2023.
The Summit, which started today (February 16), will go on till February 20.
According to a senior police officer, the arrangements for the AI Summit are on par with those for the G20 Summit, as security personnel have conducted extensive rehearsals — from escorting guests from their hotels to their vehicles to securing the venue site.
Over a dozen five-star hotels in Central Delhi have been fully booked for guests and their team members from different countries. “Each hotel has more than 50 police personnel deployed, and a command room connected to the nearest police station has been set up,” the officer said.
The Delhi Police is also coordinating with the police of neighbouring states to track the movement of guests staying in hotels in Gurgaon and Noida.
At least six anti-drone systems, four air defence guns, and 500 CCTV cameras — including 300 AI-enabled cameras — have been installed at Bharat Mandapam and in its surrounding areas in Central Delhi.
The venue has been divided into 10 zones, each overseen by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-level officer.
SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team commandos have been stationed at strategic locations, including the venue, the police said.
“Internal security agencies and intelligence units from neighbouring states are keeping a close watch on the event. Over 10,000 ground staff and 5,000 personnel are monitoring and managing the movement of guests in and around the city,” the officer said.
Units of the Delhi Police, including the Special Cell, Crime Branch, PCR, and reserve battalions, along with 10 companies of paramilitary personnel from the NSG, CISF, BSF, and ITBP, have been deployed along the routes leading to the venue.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Bomb Detection Team (BDT), and Dog Squad have been directed to remain on alert in case of any emergency.
Police said elaborate security arrangements have been made at historical monuments and markets such as the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Qutub Minar, and Humayun’s Tomb in the event that guests visit these locations.
In addition, a technology-based security system has been implemented. Officials have provided guests with QR code-enabled passes, and entry will be granted only after their QR codes are scanned at the entrance gate.
The entire venue is being monitored through the Command, Control, Communication, and Intelligence (C-4I) system, operated under the Safe City project. The command room is managed from the police headquarters.
Security personnel are also equipped with AI-enabled smart glasses, which were used during the Republic Day event. These smart glasses are equipped with an integrated Facial Recognition System (FRS) and thermal imaging technology to help detect criminals during events.
Special sensitisation training sessions were held for police personnel and other civic agency officials, such as those from the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), deployed during the event.
The Summit is anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet and Progress which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI. The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.
