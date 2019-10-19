Houses ‘damaged’ due to Metro: HC seeks govt, DMRC response

Cracked walls and doors of houses, as well as mild tremors, felt by residents due to movement of Metro trains underground was brought to the attention of the Delhi High Court, which sought to know the AAP government’s and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s stand on the issue Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Delhi government and DMRC on the plea filed by an NGO. The plea claimed that residents of South Delhi’s Begumpur village and Sarvapriya Vihar are under constant fear due to the alleged tremors felt in their homes and on the streets. It also sought direction to pay compensation to the affected people.

Taking note of this, the bench directed DMRC to indicate in its reply the policy, if any, in place to compensate persons affected by its construction and other operations before November 6, the next date of hearing.

The NGO, Anti-Corruption Council Of India, sought directions to authorities to take effective measures in order to “protect the life” of residents, who “do not feel safe” in their homes.

Referring to Article 21 of the Constitution, which says that “no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law”, the NGO sought direction to “adopt effective measures in a time-bound manner”.

The NGO also referred to various news articles on complaints regarding vibrations due to Metro train movement. It said there is “no sincere structural audit/inspection” by the Delhi government and DMRC over the issue of vibrations caused by Metro trains while passing through underground tunnels, particularly in South Delhi.

“No steps have been taken till date to control the worsening situation,” it claimed.