House of Blue Mangoes not plagiarised: Delhi HC clears David Davidar, ex-Penguin India head

In a long drawn-out legal case spanning 15 years, the Delhi High Court Thursday cleared novelist and publisher David Davidar, formerly CEO and co-founder of Penguin India, of plagiarism charges. It also cleared Tuticorin-based author Sivasundari Bose, who had accused Davidar of plagiarising her manuscript, of defamation charges.

Davidar vs Bose

In 2011, Bose had alleged that Davidar’s 2002 novel, ‘The House of Blue Mangoes’, was plagiarised from her manuscript. This was Davidar’s debut novel, set in the backdrop of a village in the southern part of India from the early 20th century that narrated the saga of a family across three generations.

Bose sent him a legal notice, alleging that Davidar’s novel was plagiarised from her 2006-published novel, ‘Golden Stag’, which is based in a Tamil Nadu town, dealing with five generations of a family, spanning from the early 20th century to early 21st century.

Bose had alleged that she sent a sample of her book to Penguin India in 1996, and also gave the manuscript in a floppy disc in 2000 to a junior editor at Penguin India, when Davidar was heading the publishing house.

Davidar, on the other hand, had accused Bose of defaming him as “revenge for rejection of her manuscript by Penguin India of which Mr David Davidar was the then CEO”.

In 2018, Davidar moved the Delhi HC with a defamation suit. In 2024, Bose moved the HC against Davidar, alleging copyright infringement.

On Thursday, both lost their respective claims after Justice Tejas Karia ruled that they had failed to prove their cases.

Bose’s case:

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She had listed 47 instances of similarities between the two books.

She had purportedly started working on the novel in 1987, completing the first draft in 1991. While claiming breach of trust and misappropriation of her work, Bose told the court that she had initially submitted the manuscript in 1996 to Penguin India and it was rejected in October the same year.

She said she resubmitted the manuscript to the publishing house in January 2000 and did not receive a response at the time. She again submitted it a third time in 2003, after the publication of Davidar’s book. She had alleged that her 2000-submitted manuscript was eventually passed on to Davidar.

Davidar’s case:

He had contended that he started work on his book in the 1980s, with the first draft readied in April 2000, and an agreement signed with the publisher in November 2000.

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He had also asserted that Bose “defamed” him “in front of Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, who is an author and a public figure, as well as Ms Beulah Shekhar, National General Secretary of YWCA”. Davidar had taken objection to Bose’s public statements, claiming Davidar plagiarised from her book, alleging that such statements harmed his reputation.

HC ruling

Noting that Bose had failed to provide any evidence of her submission of the manuscript in 2000, as well as the 2000 manuscript itself, Justice Karia ruled that Davidar’s ‘The House of Blue Mangoes’ does not plagiarise from Bose’s work.

“When two authors address the same subject matter, some degree of similarity is unavoidable due to the shared central concept; however, these similarities or coincidences alone do not constitute piracy or plagiarism… The differences between David’s book and Sivasundari’s book significantly outweigh any purported similarities,” the court held.

As for the defamation case, Justice Karia ruled in Bose’s favour but held that “Bose’s communications regarding her grievance to her close associates and friends were conducted in good faith and served the purpose of safeguarding her rights. There is insufficient evidence to establish a claim of defamation arising from Ms. Bose’s interactions with Ms. Chitra Banerji Divakaruni and Ms. Beulah Shekhar.”

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Davidar had stepped down as Penguin International’s CEO in 2010 following sexual harassment allegations against him. The case was subsequently settled out of court. He had then moved back to India from Canada, and co-founded Aleph Book Company.