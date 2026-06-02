House in Delhi’s Mukundpur collapses following cylinder blast, people feared trapped under debris

A 2,250 square foot single-storey house collapsed due to a cylinder blast in Mukundpur, Delhi. A search and rescue operation is underway as people are feared trapped under the debris, a fire services official said.

STORY | House collapses in LPG blast in Delhi’s Mukundpur; residents feared trapped Many residents were feared trapped after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG blast in north Delhi’s Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. The… pic.twitter.com/YOvXjmD19v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026

Four people have been taken to the hospital.

(This is a developing story and is being updated.)