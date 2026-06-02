House in Delhi’s Mukundpur collapses following cylinder blast, people feared trapped under debris

A search and rescue operation is underway as people are feared trapped under the debris, a fire services official said.

Written by: Alok Singh
1 min readUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Delhi Mukundpur blastThe rubble of the house that collapsed after the cylinder blast (Express Photo)
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A 2,250 square foot single-storey house collapsed due to a cylinder blast in Mukundpur, Delhi. A search and rescue operation is underway as people are feared trapped under the debris, a fire services official said.

Four people have been taken to the hospital.

(This is a developing story and is being updated.)

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