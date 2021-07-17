House helps confine, rob retired DU professor in Model Town; arrested

The accused robbed Rs 50,000 from the 65-year-old man and also took away his iPhone. (Representational Photo)

A retired Delhi University professor was allegedly threatened, confined and robbed inside his house in the Model Town area on Thursday. Police said the 65-year-old man was alone when two of his house helps entered his room and attacked him.

They threatened to kill him and then tied his hands and leg with bedsheets. The accused then robbed Rs 50,000 cash and an iPhone from the house and fled.

The two – Jayaram Mandal (29) and Mahanand Mandal (24) — were arrested from Azadpur village within two hours of the incident. They were planning to flee to their hometown in Bihar but were caught.

The retired professor lives with his wife who had gone out for some work. When she returned, she found her husband’s hands and legs tied with a bedsheet and called the police.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said her team received information from the PCR team about the robbery. “We found that the two men had overpowered their employer inside his house and fled with cash and an iPhone. We immediately sent teams to hunt down and arrest the accused,” the DCP added.

Police said the men were identified and police traced their location with the help of technical surveillance. “We found that they were hiding at Azadpur village. Our teams conducted several raids in the area and then found Jayaram at a shop. He was apprehended and he led us to Mahanand. The two were planning to leave Delhi for Bihar with the stolen money,” an officer informed.

The duo was hired by the professor’s family 3-4 years ago. They wanted to go back home and had been planning to rob the retired professor for quite some time. When they found that the old man was alone, they executed their plan.