‘House built on govt land’: Main suspect’s family gets notice to remove ‘violation’ within 15 days

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A day after Asad, the main suspect in the Ghaziabad teen murder case, was killed in an encounter, the district administration on Monday pasted an encroachment notice outside a two-storey house owned by his father, stating that it stands on the land owned by the government. The main suspect’s father, identified as Nawab, is also an accused in the murder case. He has been asked to remove the alleged encroachment within 15 days, officials said.
In a statement, the Ghaziabad district administration claimed the owner had illegally occupied a portion of this government land. “A notice is issued under Section 136 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, directing that the said illegal occupation be removed within 15 days of receipt of the notice. Otherwise, legal action will be taken and the encroachment will be removed at one’s own expense,” the notice served by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate read.
Officials said that efforts are ongoing to remove encroachments on government and public land in the area. “Any violation of revenue laws or illegal occupation of government land will not be tolerated,” said an official.
Some neighbours claimed that the owner had sold the house, which was found locked on Monday, around eight months back and was staying on rent nearby.
A 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death on May 28 after a fight broke out between him and Asad, who then allegedly involved his father Nawab and the others about the argument, police said. A total of five people have been booked in the murder case. Asad, who police said was the main accused, was killed in an encounter on Sunday after he allegedly fired at a team with the intention of killing them, according to officers.
Security was stepped up after the murder last week. Many shops were still closed on Monday as the normalcy is yet to return in the area.
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