‘House built on govt land’: Main suspect’s family gets notice to remove ‘violation’ within 15 days

A day after Asad, the main suspect in the Ghaziabad teen murder case, was killed in an encounter, the district administration on Monday pasted an encroachment notice outside a two-storey house owned by his father, stating that it stands on the land owned by the government. The main suspect’s father, identified as Nawab, is also an accused in the murder case. He has been asked to remove the alleged encroachment within 15 days, officials said.

In a statement, the Ghaziabad district administration claimed the owner had illegally occupied a portion of this government land. “A notice is issued under Section 136 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, directing that the said illegal occupation be removed within 15 days of receipt of the notice. Otherwise, legal action will be taken and the encroachment will be removed at one’s own expense,” the notice served by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate read.