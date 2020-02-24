Delhi: 2 dead, several injured in clashes over CAA protests

Stone pelting at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors Monday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Stone pelting at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors Monday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A Delhi Police constable and a civilian were killed while several others, including a DCP, were injured in northeast Delhi Monday as violence over Citizenship Amendment Act protests raged on for the second consecutive day.

Vehicles were burnt, homes and shops set ablaze, and stones pelted in Maujpur. Incidents of violence and arson were reported in Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur too.

The deceased have been identified as Constable Ratanlal and Mohd Furqaan, a civilian.

Sources in the Home Ministry said the violence “appears to be orchestrated to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump”. Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla said senior officials were on the ground and sufficient forces had been deployed.

The police have imposed Section 144 in the affected areas. Officers said tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowds.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar stations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and LG Anil Baijal have appealed for calm and urged the protesters to exercise restraint.

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The violence began on Sunday, after a rally was taken out by BJP leader Kapil Mishra close to the site of an anti-CAA sit-in in Jaffrabad. Soon, pro- and anti-CAA protesters pelted each other with stones. Security officers present at the spot admitted that the violence threatened to take a communal turn.

Mishra had Sunday given the police “a three-day ultimatum” to clear the Jaffrabad road of protesters, but Monday joined other leaders in appealing for calm.

Congress leader Ajay Maken, meanwhile, chided CM Kejriwal for his “helplessness” and suggested steps to bring the situation under control.

US President Trump is to arrive at Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station at 7:30 pm today.

