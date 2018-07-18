Hours before Tihar violence, officials checked up on prisoners in Jail No. 8

The incident took place at jail number 8. (Express Archive) The incident took place at jail number 8. (Express Archive)

Hours before an alleged fight broke out inside Tihar’s jail number 8, a senior prison official and security officers had visited the special security wards to conduct a security inspection.

The prison official had interacted with prisoners and asked if they were facing any issues.

“I met them hours before the violence and they did not air any complaints. Some of them asked for books and we made a note of that. A senior commandant was with me and we reviewed security arrangements. It was just a random incident of violence which got out of control,” said the Tihar official.

On Friday night, an argument between two murder accused had snowballed into a prison fight as around a dozen inmates allegedly broke the doors to their barracks, smashed window panes, and assaulted warders inside the special security ward, before trying to gain entrance to the main gate.

The men were brought under control by the Tamil Nadu State Police (TSP), and seven inmates were later referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Tihar Jail officials, in their FIR, claimed the inmates had inflicted “self injuries” as TSP officers tried to bring them under control.

“Two of the inmates required an X-Ray, and an opinion from the orthopaedic ward is awaited; one inmate was admitted to the neurosurgery ward for a CT scan and later discharged; and four others underwent a medical examination where it was found they had simple injuries,” said a DDU official.

All seven inmates were discharged after being treated between 8 pm and midnight.

Following the incident, senior Tihar officials have been conducting meetings to review the security situation.

One of the undertrial prisoners, Mohit, had allegedly used an improvised sharp-edged object to stab another undertrial, Sunil, just after he entered through the main gate following a court hearing. This is believed to be the trigger for the subsequent violence.

“He should have been checked thoroughly… There is some renovation work being undertaken and he must have picked up an object after he entered… We are investigating how he got his hands on the weapon,” said an officer.

With several inmates managing to break open barrack doors, jail authorities are also looking at ways to reinforce the structures. “We will now look at ways to deter this in the future,” said the official.

