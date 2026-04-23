Hours before killing IRS officer’s daughter, accused raped friend’s wife in Alwar; court records her statement

Following the murder of the IRS officer’s daughter, Meena allegedly fled with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash

A court in Alwar is recording the statement of a woman who was allegedly raped by Rahul Meena, hours before he sexually assaulted and killed the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in the national capital.

The 22-year-old daughter of the IRS officer was strangled to death with a mobile phone charger at the family home in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. Meena, a former house help who was sacked recently, was arrested in 10 hours from Dwarka.

Police said that hours before the gruesome crime in Delhi, the accused targeted another woman in an Alwar village around 10 pm on April 21. An FIR was registered the following day.