scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Hours after road rage, man stabbed to death in Outer Delhi

Around 7:30 pm, the victim and his friend went to fetch the bike, which was lying in a damaged condition. There he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed, said police.

delhi stabbing, delhi crime news, delhi murder news, delhi road rage, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs"Sahil was returning from work around 7 pm when Vishal called him to the Nangloi police station and told him to get his damaged bike… following this he and his colleague went to the spot," Malik said.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, hours after a road rage incident involving the accused and the deceased’s elder brother, in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi, police said. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said they received a call at 8 pm Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident. Following this, the victim, identified as Sahil Malik, a resident of Kavita Colony, was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The DCP said: “It was revealed that the elder brother of the deceased, Vishal Malik, was riding a bike and some altercation over minor brushing of vehicles took place with the staff of RTV or a minibus plying between Nangloi and Uttam Nagar.”

“It further escalated at the bus parking near Nangloi Metro station when the bike was damaged by the minibus staff,” the DCP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

Around 7:30 pm, the victim and his friend went to fetch the bike, which was lying in a damaged condition. There he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed, said police.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted and raids were conducted in the city to nab the accused. Three persons, identified as Sunny Kashyap (23), Sumit (21) and Ram Prakash (36), were arrested. Officers said raids are ongoing to nab the other accused involved in the case.

Sahil’s father, Shakil Malik (46), said his son started working as a customer executive a year ago.

Advertisement

He said that his elder son Vishal, while returning from a gym ran into a minor accident with a minibus. He claimed that the occupants of the minibus allegedly verbally abused Vishal and damaged his bike before assaulting him.

“Sahil was returning from work around 7 pm when Vishal called him to the Nangloi police station and told him to get his damaged bike… following this he and his colleague went to the spot,” Malik said.

More from Delhi

He alleged that his son was beaten by the accused, who were waiting there. “It was not Sahil’s fault,” Malik added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 06:40 IST
Next Story

‘Will become soldier in next life’: 22-yr-old kills self after failing Agniveer exam

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close