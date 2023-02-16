Hours after road rage, man stabbed to death in Outer Delhi

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, hours after a road rage incident involving the accused and the deceased’s elder brother, in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi, police said. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said they received a call at 8 pm Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident. Following this, the victim, identified as Sahil Malik, a resident of Kavita Colony, was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The DCP said: “It was revealed that the elder brother of the deceased, Vishal Malik, was riding a bike and some altercation over minor brushing of vehicles took place with the staff of RTV or a minibus plying between Nangloi and Uttam Nagar.”

“It further escalated at the bus parking near Nangloi Metro station when the bike was damaged by the minibus staff,” the DCP said.

Around 7:30 pm, the victim and his friend went to fetch the bike, which was lying in a damaged condition. There he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed, said police.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted and raids were conducted in the city to nab the accused. Three persons, identified as Sunny Kashyap (23), Sumit (21) and Ram Prakash (36), were arrested. Officers said raids are ongoing to nab the other accused involved in the case.

Sahil’s father, Shakil Malik (46), said his son started working as a customer executive a year ago.

He said that his elder son Vishal, while returning from a gym ran into a minor accident with a minibus. He claimed that the occupants of the minibus allegedly verbally abused Vishal and damaged his bike before assaulting him.

“Sahil was returning from work around 7 pm when Vishal called him to the Nangloi police station and told him to get his damaged bike… following this he and his colleague went to the spot,” Malik said.

He alleged that his son was beaten by the accused, who were waiting there. “It was not Sahil’s fault,” Malik added.