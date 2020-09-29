Hours after firing at woman, Delhi cop shoots dead father-in-law in Rohtak

The FSL team at Rohtak’s Bhainsi village. (Express Photo)

Hours after he allegedly shot at a woman inside his car and threw her out on the Delhi-Karnal national highway late Sunday evening, Delhi Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya (35) shot dead his father-in-law in a village in Haryana’s Rohtak Monday morning.

Dahiya continues to be on the run in his Renault Duster, and is suspected to be in possession of his 9MM service pistol and 7-8 rounds of ammunition. Police suspect he used the pistol in both crimes. Both Delhi and Haryana Police have constituted teams and are conducting raids at his suspected hideouts in Delhi and Rohtak.

“Around 7-7.30 am, Dahiya reached Bhainsi village and parked his car near his estranged wife’s home. He found his father-in-law, Ranveer Singh (65), cleaning the area outside and shot him dead. The bullet hit Ranveer’s forehead and he died on the spot. Dahiya sped away in his vehicle. An alert was flashed in Rohtak and adjoining districts to nab Dahiya, who continues to be on the run,” said inspector Rajinder Bhoora, SHO of Lakhanmajra police station.

Police recovered an empty cartridge from the crime scene.

According to police, Dahiya was in a relationship with the woman he allegedly shot at a day earlier. Police said the two were in his car and got into an argument, following which he allegedly shot at her and dumped her on the highway near North Delhi’s Alipur.

Sub-Inspector Jaiveer spotted the woman on the road and rushed her to a hospital. Her condition is learnt to be stable. The woman reportedly told SI Jaiveer that SI Dahiya, posted at Lahori Gate police station, had shot at her.

Dahiya, a native of Sisana village in Sonepat, is also facing dowry and mental harassment charges. A criminal case was registered against him in this regard, which is under trial in the civil court.

“His wife, Rajesh, and father-in-law had accused Dahiya of demanding dowry and mentally harassing Rajesh. The couple have two children, an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. He was facing these accusations for the last couple of years. They had been living separately since then… Dahiya had been pressuring Rajesh to give their son’s custody to him, which she refused. Dahiya, on several occasions in the past, also got into heated arguments and altercations with his father-in-law on the same issue,” inspector Bhoora told The Indian Express.

Delhi Police said “a departmental enquiry had also found Dahiya guilty of dowry charges and his service was forfeited”.

Police said he was on medical rest for the last two days as he had stomach pain, and rejoined duty on September 25. As he was the division officer, a 9MM pistol with 10 rounds was allotted to him. “On September 26-27, he was deputed on patrolling duty from 9 pm to 1 am. But he didn’t show up and was marked absent… A report of his absence from duty was also registered at Lahori Gate police station,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

Dahiya joined Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and became a sub-inspector in 2010. He was posted in the North district in 2013. In December 2017, he was posted at Lahori Gate police station. He was staying at the Shalimar Bagh police colony.

