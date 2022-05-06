Hours after BJP leader Bagga’s arrest, Delhi Police book Punjab cops for abduction, assault

Hours after the Punjab Police arrested BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in West Delhi’s Janakpuri, the Delhi Police registered an FIR of abduction, robbery and assault against the Punjab police personnel on a complaint from Bagga’s father, officers said.

The BJP leader was arrested on Friday morning from his residence, a month after he was booked for statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.

A senior officer with the Delhi police said that before arresting Bagga, the Punjab police did not communicate the matter to the local police. “In his complaint, Bagga’s father alleged that the Punjab police arrived early in the morning and picked Bagga from his home. It said Tajinder was sleeping and he said that he should be allowed to wear his slipper and tie his siropa, but they didn’t allow that. It is a huge gunaah (crime) to take a Sikh man away like this without letting him tie his siropa,” the officer said.

In his complaint, the father also alleged that he tried to record a video of the incident, but they snatched his phone away and assaulted him. “He was punched in the face and locked inside a room. The Punjab Police did not disclose their identity or show their IDs,” an officer said.

A police official with the Delhi Police said they came to know about the incident after the Punjab Police picked up Bagga from his house and a man was sent to Janakpuri police station to inform them of the arrest. The police are trying to verify the identity of this person.

A Punjab Police officer said they had served five notices under sections 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to Bagga – on April 9, April 11, April 15, April 22 and April 28 – but he refused to join the investigation. They then sent a team to Bagga’s house which picked him up and took him to Janakpuri police station, the officer said. “They are now completing legal documentation work after making his arrest,” an officer informed.

When contacted, Ropar range deputy inspector general of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni were not available for comment.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted: “Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by 50 police personnel of Punjab police. He is a true Sikh and they cannot threaten him.”

Bagga had been booked by the Punjab police under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducive to public mischief), 505(2) statements creating/promoting enmity, hatred or ill will) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on April 1. The complaint is in connection with a statement made by Bagga which allegedly instigates violence against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The FIR was based on a complaint by Punjab AAP spokesperson Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. According to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, Ahluwalia said Bagga’s comments were “…criminal intimidation… to cause violence… imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner…”.