Hours after birthday celebrations, woman falls to her death in Noida

A 22-year-old woman died after she fell from the balcony of an eighth floor apartment in a residential complex in Noida in the early hours of Friday. The police are conducting an inquiry to rule out the possibility of foul play.

Anmol Mehra, a graduate from Amity University, allegedly slipped and fell from the balcony of a flat in Lotus Boulevard Apartments at 4.30 am Friday, said the police.

Mehra, a resident of Greater Kailash, had come to Noida to celebrate her birthday with friends Thursday, said the police.

“Five people were in the flat with her; they were detained and questioned. Preliminary investigation has revealed that it was an accident,” said Vijay Dhul, deputy superintendent of police (city).

Mehra had recently quit her job at American Express, said the police. Her death was caused by shock and haemorrhage… from injuries, stated the post-mortem report.

“Her parents, who came to Noida from Punjab Friday, have written to the police, maintaining that they do not want any further inquiry in this case. However, from our side, we are conducting an inquiry. Preliminary investigations show that it was an accident. In order to rule out any possibility of foul play, we are investigating the case,” said Dhul.

According to the police, one of Mehra’s friends woke up at 4.30 am after he heard her calling out to him.

“He was sleeping inside the room and she was in the balcony. When he reached the balcony, he saw her standing on the outer side, holding the railing. It seems that he tried to help her come to the other side but she lost her balance and slipped,” said Dhul.

Last month, a senior Delhi Police Special Cell officer allegedly shot himself in an apartment inside Lotus Boulevard. Minutes later, his wife allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony. She was hospitalised and succumbed to injuries later.

Two months ago, a 21-year old student of Amity University was shot dead in a flat in the residential complex.

