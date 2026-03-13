Murder at Delhi hotel: 24-year-old arrested for killing girlfriend over marriage pressure

Police said the accused will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for further investigation. (Source: File/ Representation)

A day after a 25-year old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Central Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police arrested her boyfriend on Friday. Police said the accused, Abhishek Tiwari (24), allegedly killed the victim as she was pressuring him to marry her.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said, “He told investigators that he was pursuing a B.Com degree through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and works as an accountant at a shop in Chandni Chowk.”

He is a resident of West Babarpur in Shahdara.

According to police, Tiwari said he had met the woman through a common friend two years ago and they grew close. However, he claimed the woman had recently been pressuring him to marry her.