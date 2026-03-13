Murder at Delhi hotel: 24-year-old arrested for killing girlfriend over marriage pressure

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after a 25-year old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Central Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police arrested her boyfriend on Friday. Police said the accused, Abhishek Tiwari (24), allegedly killed the victim as she was pressuring him to marry her.
DCP (North) Raja Banthia said, “He told investigators that he was pursuing a B.Com degree through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and works as an accountant at a shop in Chandni Chowk.”
He is a resident of West Babarpur in Shahdara.
According to police, Tiwari said he had met the woman through a common friend two years ago and they grew close. However, he claimed the woman had recently been pressuring him to marry her.
“Investigators found that the accused allegedly planned the murder in advance: he called the woman to meet him at the hotel, had physical relations with her, and later strangled her with his hands before fleeing the spot,” the DCP said.
According to police, hotel staff alerted beat personnel around 12.30 am after a guest failed to respond despite them knocking repeatedly. The room, they found, was also locked from outside.
When police and hotel staff forced open the door, they found the woman on the bed, naked and partially covered with a blanket. There were bloodstains on the bed and her clothes were kept nearby.
Teams from the crime unit and the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the scene and collected evidence. The woman was later identified and her family informed. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital and the body was handed over to her family.
Police said their preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel around noon Wednesday with a man, but he left the hotel around 5 pm that day after locking the room from the outside. The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday.
Police said the accused will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for further investigation. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.
