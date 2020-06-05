Hotel moves court over call to attach it to hospital

Seeking a stay on the government’s order for requisition, CHL Limited, which owns the Hotel Surya (200 beds) in New Friends Colony, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. (Representational image) Seeking a stay on the government’s order for requisition, CHL Limited, which owns the Hotel Surya (200 beds) in New Friends Colony, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. (Representational image)

Hotels in the city that have been roped in by the Delhi government to act as attachments to private hospitals and admit patients have raised several issues in the plan with district-level authorities, with one going to court against the decision.

Seeking a stay on the government’s order for requisition, CHL Limited, which owns the Hotel Surya (200 beds) in New Friends Colony, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. It is to act as an extension to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. The matter was heard Thursday but order is awaited.

The other hotels requisitioned are Hotel Crown Plaza; Hotel Jivitesh; Hotel Siddharth; and Hotel Sheraton.

CHL Limited’s petition challenged the Delhi government’s May 29 order requisitioning the hotels, whereby medical services are to be provided by the hospitals. The petitioner said that the government had fixed the fees without consulting it.

According to sources in the Delhi government, three other hotels have also raised concerns, including that business will suffer after they go back to normal functioning as patrons will not want to stay at a hotel that has served as a Covid hospital.

“We are in talks with them. A solution will be reached soon,” said a senior government official.

