Hotel letterhead leads police to two who stole car on I-Day

The letterhead of a five-star hotel found inside a stolen Ford Ecosport car led to the arrest of a hotel manager and a hotel management graduate. The two accused, Ishit Monga and Akshay Arora, allegedly stole the car from in Connaught Place on Independence Day as they wanted to “go on a joy ride”, police said. Police, while looking for the accused, received information about an accident in Safdarjung Colony where the vehicle was found damaged. On searching the vehicle, they found a letterhead of a five-star hotel where one of the accused worked, following which they tracked him.

Ishit works at a reputed hotel in Raipur as an assistant food and beverages manager and events coordinator.

“He did not have a criminal record prior to this,” Verma said. Akshay is an event manager at a popular hotel in Delhi. “The accused could not find a car on Independence Day after Monga’s father denied to give them his vehicle. While walking towards PVR Plaza, they spotted the car and stole it,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

The complainant, Nischal Jain, a resident of Palm Drive, Gurgaon had come to PVR Plaza to watch a movie. Around 10.30 pm, Jain came back to collect his keys, only to find that his car had already been taken by someone else. “He handed over the keys to a parking attendant, but could not find them after he got back from the movie…” Verma said.

A team of three officers supervised by an inspector-rank officer was formed to look into the matter. The parking attendant informed police that the accused persons had produced a parking slip because of which he handed them the car. It was also found that someone had stolen the parking attendant’s parking slip machine and generated a slip.

