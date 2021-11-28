Hostels not possible… for theory classes, should start with 3rd-year students: DU V-C Yogesh Singh

Yogesh Singh took charge as Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University last month in the midst of its admission season. He spoke to The Indian Express on the need to reform the admission process to create opportunities for students of all boards, the different admission options before the university, challenges with reopening colleges for theory classes, implementing the national education policy, and dealing with controversy and conflict.

The Centre is looking to expand the Central Universities Common Entrance Test to all central universities. Is the ministry in touch with DU regarding this?

Last year, they could not do this due to the pandemic. Yes, this year they are working towards it. In my opinion, if our Academic and Executive Councils decide that we should go for an entrance test, CUCET is a good option.

What is holding Delhi University from inviting students of all years to return to their colleges?

Our situation is very different from schools. School students are local students while ours are from all states. We have to see the status of Covid in those states also… We have now opened for practicals, projects, PhD students, research for PG and undergraduate final-year students. But now, we may open it for projects, practicals and research for first-, second- and third-year very soon.

But the main issue is that of theory classes. It is very easy for us to open for practicals and we will do it. But the DDMA says 50% of the capacity is allowed. What is happening is that a large number of students are admitted to the colleges. They don’t even have adequate infrastructure for those students… There is an effect of over admission also. If a class has a capacity of 120, 60 are allowed. But against 120 seats, we are admitting 150-160 students. How to manage that? If DDMA relaxes this and allows 100%, we will immediately allow offline classes.

So are you saying that unless the 50% requirement is relaxed, calling them back is not an option?

It’s a difficult option. I have called a meeting of principals also. Then we can, say, start offline classes for third year. Then all classrooms can be used for third year only… We can do offline classes for one year only… In that case, we will have an adequate number of classrooms available… It’s for principals to decide which year that can be. In my opinion, since third year is important, we should start with them…

Accommodating students in hostels would also be a challenge…

We cannot accommodate them in hostels, it is not possible. A hostel room which had 4 people, can only accommodate 2 now… These are unprecedented times. Delhi is safe now and we want that to continue.

DU will be implementing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) from next year and there have been many questions within the university, including on the manner in which it was passed. Last time a programme like this was introduced, it had to be rolled back.

Last time the issues were different… This time, first of all, it is a mandate given by the National Education Policy. Secondly, after every year we have an exit option… There are many possibilities of giving options to students. But students will continue to the full four years only if they see the value in the fourth year… They will get graduation honours after the third year… For a student, the structure is similar but with various options. Our job is to make it more meaningful and useful for students, having a good number of options… This is the real crux of the success…

FYUP is one aspect of NEP. Are there any other aspects that you would want to prioritise in your term? What about autonomy of institutes?

If I were not the Vice-Chancellor and you would ask me, then yes, we should give autonomy… Autonomy is good for everyone. But here, we have to see the regulations and provisions. I am told there are no provisions in the DU Act to give autonomy to any of the colleges… There are many things I’m keen on. For example, we are in the process of starting a Faculty of Technology with three departments in which students will have ample opportunity to study different minors which DU can offer because it’s a multidisciplinary university…

The NEP wants to do away with the affiliated process. What is your view on that?

In the US, every institution is a degree awarding institution. Here, in the affiliation process what happens is that one teacher teaches a course, another sets the question paper, a third evaluates that, a fourth does the tabulation and moderation, and a fifth group declares the result… It only encourages rote-learning… In the world’s best universities, all activities are performed by a teacher. If you are a teacher, you will set the papers and evaluate which makes possible a strong teacher-taught relationship. This is possible only in unitary universities. All IITs, NITs, IISC have this system. In DU also, in PG and PhD, we have this system…

Is it practical at least in DU’s case?

We should go very slowly. The government of India is also framing guidelines for this autonomy and degree awarding power… But it is not an easy task…

Absorption of ad hoc teachers and general teacher recruitment is a big issue in the university. What is your plan for addressing this?

If it is possible as per law, we will do absorption. I can’t go beyond the law. We will start recruitment very soon… Student-teacher ratio also affects the university’s rank.

DU held online open book exams at such a large scale during Covid. What do you think of this mode of exams, and do you think it can be the future of examinations?

This was one of the options which DU adopted, and they could save 1-2 years of students. We should look at it from that perspective. Otherwise, if you say, it’s the best thing; no it’s not the best thing. It was only a compromise formula because other options were not available, so this was one of the best options which they implemented. In DTU we decided to go for AI-based proctored exams. Now students are very comfortable in that, they don’t want to go for offline exams. The point is these are difficult times, and through whatever was possible, we could save 1-2 years of the students.

There was much controversy over the removal of Dalit authors including Mahasweta Devi from the English syllabus. The Registrar had said the Indian Army was being shown in a bad light in Mahasweta Devi’s ‘Draupadi’. What is your view on this?

No idea. I really have no idea. When such subject papers come to us, we will see what to do.

One of the criticisms was that the Oversight Committee which forced these changes did not have members from the department, or the Dalit community. What do you have to say about that?

But the proposal must have come from the English department. The Oversight Committee must have just reviewed it… But we will try to minimise controversies so that the university keeps growing. The more controversies there are, the growth is hampered. And we have limited time to do our work.

How will you minimise controversies?

Dialogue, communication.

One long-standing controversy in DU is the relationship between the Delhi government and its 12 fully funded colleges. Even recently there was a flare up… So what can you do to reduce the friction? As the V-C, do you have any plans of how to mediate this controversial relationship and resolve it?

We will resolve all issues. They are very simple issues. First is we have to build trust with the Delhi government. This is from the colleges’ side. Second is, suppose they have posts which are not sanctioned or approved by the Delhi government, we will ask colleges to start the process of approval. They will do it. It’s not a big deal. Third is, the government also should release their grants because colleges also have their own monthly commitments. And not giving salary by colleges is also not a good thing. Principals should ensure that salaries are given to teachers.

When you say trust has to be built with the Delhi government, how will that be built?

Not by me; by the principals. They have to deal with the Delhi government. We will do whatever we can to improve relations in the larger interest of teachers and students. And I’m very hopeful that things will improve… Thoda colleges aage badhenge, thoda government badhegi, and DU will try to help wherever we can.

But why do you think there is a trust deficit and this sense of animosity?

I don’t know because I’ve worked with the Delhi government for about 6-7 years. I had not faced such problems. Even our posts were not recognised. We asked the Delhi government to give approval, they gave approval… They gave Rs 300 crore…

What are your short-term or long-term plans for DU?

I want Delhi University to be in the first 200 best universities of the world. That is the target.