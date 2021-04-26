Hospitals in Delhi on ‘beg and borrow mode’ as oxygen crisis continues

On Sunday, the Delhi government appointed 15 DANICS officers for 125 hospitals who will coordinate with the authorities about the oxygen availability.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Hospitals in Delhi continued to face problems in getting timely oxygen supply and oxygen cylinders as the city enters the seventh day of the oxygen crisis. On Monday morning, Sir Ganga Ram hospital said that the hospital is having trouble in getting oxygen cylinders- a temporary technique used by the institutes in case of emergencies.

“We have 104 oxygen cylinders which are used for transferring extremely sick Covid patients from Covid emergency to ICU and from wards to ICU in case of emergency which is happening very frequently currently with many sick patients being admitted. All 104 cylinders have been sent three days back to three different locations for emergency refill. For the last three days our staff and transport has been camping there. But to no avail. Currently the hospital is on beg and borrow mode and it is an extremely crisis situation. The hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly,” a source from the hospital said.

Another hospital- Jaipur Golden hospital in northwest Delhi, where recently 20 people had died due to low oxygen supply, has sent out a SOS alert on the social media about the depleting oxygen levels. “We have been trying to get in touch with INOX @inoxairproducts since morning to ensure our daily Oxygen supply reaches on time. Have not got any response or dispatch note yet. Alerting everyone now in the hope of preventing another situation today,” the hospital tweeted.

On Sunday, the Delhi government appointed 15 DANICS officers for 125 hospitals who will coordinate with the authorities about the oxygen availability. The order issued by the Delhi’s Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Udit Rai stated that these officers will physically visit the allotted hospitals and be in touch with the management and understand the problems being faced, if any, with respect to oxygen availability.