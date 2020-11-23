Hospitals begin work to hire medical students — amid some objections

At a Covid-19 centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

Days after the state health department directed authorities to involve medical students and interns as Covid frontline warriors, Delhi government hospitals and teaching institutes have started working on the same to ensure better management of Covid patients.

In an order last Wednesday, the state health department had permitted all heads of Covid hospitals under the Delhi government to engage fourth- and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS-pass doctors to assist duty doctors. The decision was taken after the government augmented the number of ICU beds in the hospitals owing to the rise in the daily Covid cases.

However, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), an umbrella body of resident doctors, has raised objections to the order.

In a letter to Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday, the association has highlighted how students and interns are not qualified enough to treat Covid patients: “Undergraduate students are not skilled enough yet to be posted for Covid duties. They are still under training to acquire necessary clinical skills and are at higher risk of contracting the infection. Unfortunately, neither have there been adequate steps for recruitment of qualified doctors nor have undergraduate medical students undergone any special training to work in such unforeseen circumstances.”

As per the order issued by special secretary (health) SM Ali: “In view of… increased demand for ICU beds and medical HR in hospitals of (Delhi government) for management of Covid-19, all directors… are permitted to engage fourth- and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) pass to assist duty doctors.”

Medical students, interns or dentists who are hired will be paid Rs 1,000 for an eight-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift. Interns will receive this “honorarium” over and above their stipend. It is difficult to work longer hours with personal protective equipment, the order read.

“We have prepared a list of students who are a part of our medical institute. The names have been sent to the department and we will be preparing a roster soon, depending on the willingness of the students,” said a senior doctor from Lok Nayak Hospital, which will engage interns and students from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

A senior doctor from GTB Hospital, which will get students from University College of Medical Sciences, said: “Interns are already involved in management of patients, however, more students and BDS will now be engaged for treatment of patients. Details have been sent to the government, we will be able to finalise everything in a day or two.”

