Covid crisis: How beds are being increased in Delhi

On Sunday, all nursing homes and private hospitals admitting Covid patients were asked to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU and ward bed capacity for these patients.

From schools being converted into temporary hospitals, RWAs asked to start Covid care shelters, to nursing homes and small hospitals being asked to reserve 80% of its beds for Covid patients – the Delhi government is trying to arrange beds wherever it can as the number of new cases continues to rise.

A Delhi government school at Rouse Avenue is also being converted into a Covid Hospital with 125 beds with the help of NGO ‘Doctors for You’, which had helped operationalised the CWG village centre last year.

In addition to these measures, over 2,000 more beds in Delhi government have also been set aside for Covid patients. Of these, Over 200 will be ventilator beds and over 700 will be ICU beds.

The order mentioned that the occupancy of ICU beds and ward beds for coronavirus patients in 115 private hospitals has reached “almost 100 per cent and 90 per cent” respectively.

“Therefore, to further augment bed capacity, all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-related treatment are directed to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds and ward beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients,” the order said.

RWAs, meanwhile, have been allowed to set up Covid care facilities in “community hall/ centre, common utility area etc”.

According to the SOP, which was made in July last year and has now been brought back, says that “a doctor residing within the gated complex or that provided by the NGO will facilitate daily medical examination of the admitted patients”.

Kejriwal also held a meeting with the three commissioners and Mayors of the municipal corporations of Delhi and appealed to them to provide more beds, as well as doctors for Covid patients in hospitals run by them.

“We now need your assistance with your hospitals… At this point, we are not looking at isolation beds; we are looking at oxygen beds. If you have beds available, please volunteer your services, we will give you whatever else you require. We need beds, if you have beds, we will ensure that the rest of it – PPE kits, oxygen cylinders etc. are provided,” Kejriwal said in a meeting.

“Our priority right now is to increase beds. So, if you can increase the number of beds that you are right now making available, that would also be of immense help… MCD has its own medical infrastructure and manpower, if it is possible for you to spare that medical manpower and make them available for corona duty, it would be very helpful. We are right now preparing beds in Yamuna complex, in the commonwealth village but need doctors and nurses to monitor patients that will be taken there. If MCD is able to spare its medical staff for the next 20-25 days and help us overcome this wave, which will hopefully ebb by then, that would aid the people of Delhi greatly,” Kejriwal added.