Hospital beds free up as Covid cases continue to fall in Delhi

As per data uploaded on the Delhi government’s Delhi Corona app, of 15,819 beds available in hospitals, 10,027 are vacant. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

With Delhi witnessing a dip in daily Covid-19 cases for almost two weeks, many hospitals have reported a dip in bed occupancy as well. Almost 63% of beds earmarked for Covid patients in hospitals are vacant at the moment. As per data uploaded on the Delhi government’s Delhi Corona app, of 15,819 beds available in hospitals, 10,027 are vacant.

On Sunday, the city saw 2,683 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,90,613 and the death toll to 5,510. The daily positivity rate fell to 5.28% and the death rate, based on the last 10 days, was recorded at 1.29%. There are 24,753 active cases, out of which 14,700 are under home isolation.

At Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi government’s biggest Covid facility with 2,000 beds, almost 1,487 beds are vacant. At GTB, 1,310 out of 1,500 beds are vacant. Similarly, 342 beds out of 500 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital are unoccupied.

“The trend has once again changed over the last one week. Daily admissions are going down and bed availability is going up. Since the caseload was higher a few weeks ago, we have patients admitted to ICUs only,” said Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

However, a few private hospitals like Max Super Specialty at Saket, Sir Ganga Ram, BL Kapoor, Max, Shalimar Bagh, still have high bed occupancy.

On Saturday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the situation in Delhi has improved. “The Covid-19 situation in the city is far better now as compared to September, and daily cases have also begun to show a downward trend… the situation in Delhi has also stabilised,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city performed 50,832 tests on Sunday.

