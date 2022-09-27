Hospital admissions reduce for Covid cases

Hospitalisation of Covid patients has reduced significantly in the last week at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi’s nodal hospital for Covid cases.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, on three days last week, no hospitalisation was reported.

“Currently, we have two patients admitted in the Covid ward who came two days ago,” he said.

He said that fewer hospitalisations are expected this week.

Delhi on Monday recorded 33 cases of Covid with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent, as per data shared by the state health department. The number of deaths due to Covid has also reduced, and no fatalities were reported in the last three days. As per the health bulletin released Monday, 2,690 tests were conducted the previous day.

Delhi’s Covid tally has climbed to 20,03,046. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, according to the health bulletin.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 372, and 311 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds earmarked for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 43 are occupied, it said.

There are 56 containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in the national capital touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.