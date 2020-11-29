Hope trend continues, says Kejriwal as cases, positivity rate dip in Delhi

"Hope this trend continues. Delhiites and Delhi govt together will win over this third wave also. Please continue to observe all precautions," Kejriwal tweeted.

With the city recording 4,998 cases with less than 7 per cent positivity rate for the first time in November, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the national capital was on course to tide over the third wave of infections if the trend holds.

At the same time, the government has also drawn up a plan, in accordance with the latest guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to allow at least 50 per cent of its employees to work from home until December 31. The plan has received the approval of Lt-Governor Anil Baijal.

According to Saturday’s medical bulletin, 69,051 tests were conducted, out of which 33,147 were done through the more reliable RT-PCR method while 35,904 were rapid tests. The case positivity rate stood at 7.24 per cent, while 89 more people succumbed to the virus.

Delhi has so far recorded 561,742 cases and 8,998 deaths.

There have previously been four days this month when the capital recorded below 5,000 cases. However, on November 1, when Delhi recorded 4,001 cases, the positivity rate was 10.91 per cent; on November 14, 3,235 cases came up with a positivity rate of 15.33 per cent; 3,797 cases on November 15 with a positivity rate of 12.73 per cent; and 4,454 cases with a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent on November 22.

“Hope this trend continues. Delhiites and Delhi govt together will win over this third wave also. Please continue to observe all precautions,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, told reporters that the situation in hospitals has improved, with more than 9,500 beds being available, out of which 1,200 are ICU beds.

“At present, more than 50 per cent beds are available in hospitals. Total beds available are more than 9,500. The occupancy rate is therefore steadily decreasing. In terms of ICU beds, more than 1,200 are available,” Jain said.

According to a revenue department plan, government employees ranked below Grade 1, which form the bulk of the staff strength of the administration, will be allowed to work from home until December 31.

The Head of Departments have been tasked with preparing the roster of employees to execute the plan. However, the plan will not be applicable on employees attached with emergency services such as health, civil defence, water supply, among others.

As part of the proposed guidelines, the government will also request private establishments to implement staggered timings and allow employees to work from home as far as possible.

The Delhi Metro has also been urging the government to enforce staggered timings in offices to tackle passenger rush during peak hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd