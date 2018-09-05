Hope floats in Hamirpur village as first-ever concrete road comes up

The 1.45-km-long road was constructed over 3 months The 1.45-km-long road was constructed over 3 months

Even as Gurgaon has transformed over the years, from a forested area into a concrete maze defined by flyovers and multiple underpasses, Hamirpur village has remained cut off from the rest of the city. Located on the border of Gurgaon and Farrukhnagar, the settlement’s 250 residents have struggled to commute beyond its boundaries in the absence of a concrete road.

Seventy years later, this is set to change: A 1.45-km-long road has been constructed at a cost of Rs 45 lakh over three months. It connects Hamirpur to the neighbouring Khentawas village, which is further connected to other areas by road.

“The village was earlier connected to nearby areas only by dirt tracks. People had to travel to the village via Wazirpur, Khentawas, or Gadhi on kaccha roads,” said Sher Singh Chauhan, the sarpanch of the Wazirpur panchayat under which Hamirpur is included.

This, residents said, created problems over the years — denying them access to public transportation and preventing school buses from coming to the village.

“Earlier, people who wanted to sell their crops at the Farrukhnagar mandi would have to travel by tractor for close to 15 km — 3.5 km of the road was a dirt track. Farmers would waste the whole day on the task, with the vehicle often getting stuck in the mud. With the road being opened, residents have the option of using other kinds of transport…,” said Sarpanch Chauhan.

Rohtash Chauhan, a farmer in the village, believes residents will save at least half-an-hour of travel time: “Earlier, we would go either by bullock carts or tractors. Or we would walk to the main road from where we could take public transport or get a lift.”

“The roads were especially problematic during monsoon, because water would fill up and we would be unable to venture out. Hopefully, this issue is resolved now,” he added.

The biggest benefactors, residents believe, will be the children, who all go to different schools in nearby villages as Hamirpur doesn’t have a school. “School buses could not come to the village, so children either walked to the main road or went by bullock cart or tractor. In the monsoon, when the dirt tracks became inundated, many missed school. Now, they can even cycle all the way,” said Satpal Chauhan, another resident.

Officials said they hope to bring better road connectivity to the village. PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh Tuesday said, “We are working out the details to construct a road between Gadhi village and Hamirpur.”

