Hope Budget has many announcements for Delhi, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal at the press conference Thursday. Gajendra Yadav Kejriwal at the press conference Thursday. Gajendra Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said he hoped the budget, which will be presented on February 1, will have many announcements for Delhi, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in place in the capital for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

“As per the Model Code of Conduct, the government cannot make fresh policy announcements, as voters get influenced. But the Centre’s budget is coming out on February 1,” Kejriwal said.

He said he faced pressure from his party workers to write to the Election Commission and take all measures to stop this from happening, but decided against it.

“Politics should be kept separate from Delhi’s development, and that is why I want the budget to come out on February 1. The budget should have many announcements for Delhi,” he said.

The AAP-led Delhi government has consistently raised the demand that its share in Central taxes be raised since it “contributes several times more than its allocation”.

Last year, Delhi received Rs 325 crore as its share in Central taxes and duties. AAP leaders said it contributed over Rs 1,110 crore in the last financial year.

Kejriwal said he hopes the budget will have adequate funding for Delhi’s various issues: “Adequate funding must be provided so that Delhi can deal with environmental issues, such as the smoke that comes from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. To make Delhi’s transport world-class, clean the Yamuna, install sewer connections at all homes and expand the Delhi Metro, the Centre must provide the funds as required by the Delhi government.”

He also said he wishes the budget will allocate sufficient funds for the municipalities as they face fund shortages.

“Irrespective of who wins the election on February 8, whichever party comes to power will then be able to utilise those funds for the people of Delhi,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App