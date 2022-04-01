‘Hooliganism will not help country’: Kejriwal slams BJP

Following an attack on his house allegedly by protesters from the BJP’s youth wing BJYM, who broke the boom barrier outside his residence and flung paint on the main gate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday condemned the “hooliganism” and said he was just an ordinary citizen ready to die for the country.

“Kejriwal is not important… I am an ordinary citizen of the country. I can lay down my life for the country. But with this type of goondagardi, the country will not move forward,” he said. Police Thursday arrested eight people in connection with the attack.

Speaking at an event where he flagged off electric autorickshaws, the AAP chief said: “If we want to take the country forward and make a 21st century Bharat, then we will have to work together and with love. Only then will the country progress. Seventy-five years of the country have already been destroyed with dirty politics, fighting with each other, and goondagardi.”

“Now, if the ruling party does this sort of goondagardi in the national capital, then what message reaches the youth? The ordinary youth will think this is only right. This is a wrong message, and the country cannot progress like this,” he added.

AAP MLA moves HC, seeks SIT probe

On Thursday, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the Delhi High Court with a petition seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team for an independent probe into the attack. Bhardwaj has said that a retired judge of the High Court should head the SIT.

Bhardwaj in the petition, which will come up for hearing on Friday, also sought a probe into role of police officers responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the CM’s residence. The petition also prays for compliance of an earlier court order for securing the road outside Kejriwal’s residence.

Submitting that the violence was directed towards the CM and his family, Bhardwaj has argued that it was meant to subdue the highest elected official of the capital by use of force and, therefore, also the elected government of the capital. “This was a direct attack on democracy,” reads the petition.

Accusing Delhi Police of completely abdicating its duty, he has alleged that it appears police “was hand in glove with goons as the goons are members of the ruling party in the central government” which controls the force.