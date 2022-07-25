scorecardresearch
‘They left everything and shifted to Hong Kong 20 yrs ago… opened a restaurant’: Kin of mother-daughter duo killed in accident in Outer Delhi

Written by Jignasa Sinha | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:14:37 pm
Everyone in the Sharma family in Delhi was waiting to see Jamna (62) and her daughter Jyoti (26) as the duo were set to leave the country in a week. Most of them had not met Jyoti, who works as a primary school English teacher in Hong Kong and came to India a month ago, in years.

On Monday morning, when they were preparing for a gathering, a call from police and locals in Outer Delhi left them shocked. Jamna and Jyoti and another relative, Nisha (32), who were travelling from Himachal Pradesh to the capital, were killed after their i20 car rammed into a stationary cluster bus. The impact was such that vehicle’s front portion was completely mangled.

Jamna’s sister-in-law, Neena Sharma, said, “We were all very proud of them. They left everything and shifted to Hong Kong 20 years ago. They opened a small restaurant and soon became successful restaurateurs. Jamna’s son, Pradeep, is also a big chef in London… We had so many plans… they were also planning to shop in Delhi before leaving.”

Jamna came back to India last year and was staying at her house in Himachal Pradesh with other family members and relatives. Last month, Jyoti, took a break and came to see her mother.

“Today, we were going to celebrate Pradeep’s (Jamna’s son) birthday. Jamna was excited to go back and meet her husband, Jagannath. Jyoti also wanted her mother to come back and stay with her. We would hear stories about Jyoti and her friends travelling to different countries. Everyone is sad now. We have informed both Pradeep and Jagannath. It will take them at least a day to come here…,” added Neena.

Meanwhile, Nisha’s family was inconsolable. Her one-year-old son Atharv, who was also in the car, is also severely injured and on ventilator. Her husband, Vijay, is an architect and the family lives in Ghaziabad.

Nisha had gone to Himachal last week for a family function. Nearly an hour before the accident, Vijay had called her and asked about her location. He was planning to pick her up near Outer Delhi as the others were heading to Uttam Nagar. Around 6.40 am, he received a call about the accident. He and others rushed to the spot but were then asked to go to the hospital.

“Everything was fine on the call. We don’t know what happened. Nisha was dead by the time we reached. Their elder daughter, Nivi, doesn’t even know about her mother’s death and brother’s condition. We are all scared. Atharv has multiple fractures…,” said Sushil Sharma, Nisha’s brother-in-law.
Police said they are checking CCTVs to ascertain the sequence of events.

