Thursday, May 12, 2022
‘Honey-trapped’, Indian Air Force jawan arrested for espionage

Delhi Crime Branch suspects ISI link, says woman wanted information on IAF radars, posting of senior officials

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 10:29:30 am
Accused IAF jawan Devendra Sharma

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan Devendra Sharma on espionage charges, officials said Thursday, adding that they suspect he was ‘honey-trapped’ online by a stranger who allegedly collected sensitive information from him.

Senior police officers said they suspect the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) behind the incident.

According to the police, Sharma, who was arrested from Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area, met a woman on Facebook. The woman befriended him and frequently called him, trying to collect information about the IAF. “She was trying to get information about positions of IAF radars, posting of senior officials and their details,” the police said in a statement.

“We have analysed his wife’s bank account and found suspicious transactions. We found the number used by the woman and are trying to trace her,” a police officer said.

Police said Sharma, who hails from Kanpur, was arrested based on inputs received on May 6 and is being interrogated about the incident and the alleged information he shared.

