Homes not delivered, warrants against real estate firm’s directors

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has issued arrest warrants against directors of real estate firm Ansal Housing and Construction Limited for allegedly failing to deliver residential units to home buyers on time and not refunding the amount to the allottees.

“The warrants were issued 10-12 days ago and are under process,” said Dr K K Khandelwal, chairman, HRERA, Gurgaon. “We won’t hesitate in passing strict orders against erring promoters. Failure to deliver the real estate unit on time and cases of non-refund of amount to allottees is a major concern.”

Officials said five complaints, including one of a petitioner under section 31 of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 read with rule 29 of The Haryana Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, were allowed by the adjudicating officer.

The complainants had booked residential units in a project in Gurgaon being developed by the respondent builder M/S Ansal Housing and Construction Limited. The complainants had stated that the project was to be completed in four years inclusive of the grace period and possession of the allotted units was to be offered to the complainants. Despite the passage of the due date, the respondent allegedly failed to offer possession, and they withdrew from the project and filed complaints seeking a refund of the deposited amount besides interest and compensation.

The authority said the respondent was directed to refund approximately Rs 5 crore to respective complainants as received from them along with interest of 9.3 per cent per annum from the date of receipt of each payment till the whole amount is paid.

The bank account of the company was ordered to be attached and the manager of the bank reported that there was no balance in the said account to release the decretal amount.

The adjudicating officer HRERA also summoned directors of the company for oral examination.

Officials said that due to the failure on the part of the promoter to refund the amount to allottees with interest despite several reminders, the court had ordered to issue arrest warrants against the directors of the real estate firm. The court also ordered to issue summons to the managers of the said company.

“We won’t hesitate in passing strict orders against erring promoters. Failure to deliver the real estate unit on time and cases of non-refund of amount to allottees is a major concern,” added Dr Khandelwal.