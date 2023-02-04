scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Homeowner booked after labourer falls to death

“My husband wanted to quit labour work at the site because no proper arrangement for safety had been made. The builder blackmailed him to work and was not paying him wages,” she claimed in the FIR.

Listen to this article
Homeowner booked after labourer falls to death
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 36-year-old labourer died after falling off the first floor of an under-construction house in Gurgaon’s Sector 15, said police.

Police added they have booked the house owner, who had employed the labourer, for alleged negligence by not providing adequate safety equipment.
According to police, the incident took place on February 1 afternoon. The victim, Sanjiv Pal (36), hailed from Bihar’s Samastipur.

In the police complaint, his wife Renu Devi said her husband was doing curing work when he fell and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

She alleged that her husband had requested the builder/house owner to provide safety arrangements at the site, but he was ignored.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

“My husband wanted to quit labour work at the site because no proper arrangement for safety had been made. The builder blackmailed him to work and was not paying him wages,” she claimed in the FIR.

She added that her husband was the sole breadwinner in their family. He is survived by his wife, two young daughters and a son, and his parents. “The labourer fell from a height of over 10 feet. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered against the house owner. No arrest has been made so far,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC section 304-ii (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Civil Lines police station, said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 23:10 IST
Next Story

Four accused of 2019 double murder acquitted by Chandigarh court

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close