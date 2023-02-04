Homeowner booked after labourer falls to death

A 36-year-old labourer died after falling off the first floor of an under-construction house in Gurgaon’s Sector 15, said police.

Police added they have booked the house owner, who had employed the labourer, for alleged negligence by not providing adequate safety equipment.

According to police, the incident took place on February 1 afternoon. The victim, Sanjiv Pal (36), hailed from Bihar’s Samastipur.

In the police complaint, his wife Renu Devi said her husband was doing curing work when he fell and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

She alleged that her husband had requested the builder/house owner to provide safety arrangements at the site, but he was ignored.

“My husband wanted to quit labour work at the site because no proper arrangement for safety had been made. The builder blackmailed him to work and was not paying him wages,” she claimed in the FIR.

She added that her husband was the sole breadwinner in their family. He is survived by his wife, two young daughters and a son, and his parents. “The labourer fell from a height of over 10 feet. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered against the house owner. No arrest has been made so far,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC section 304-ii (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Civil Lines police station, said police.