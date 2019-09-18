Homeless woman alleges raped by two men in Delhi

A 20-year-old homeless woman was allegedly gangraped by two men near Indraprastha Park in South East Delhi, said police. The incident took place on Sunday night, and police have registered an FIR. No arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the woman was spotted by passersby, who informed officers about her. “The woman has been living at the bus terminal near Sarai Kale Khan. She was taken to AIIMS, where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault,” a senior police officer said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged she was sitting near a bus stand when two men approached her and offered her food. “They then dragged her behind the bus stand near Indraprastha Park and allegedly raped her,” the officer said.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said they have registered an FIR and the matter is being probed.“The woman has not been able to tell police about her family or relatives. Locals have been questioned, and it appears the accused are homeless men. Efforts are being made to nab them,” the officer added.

Police said the woman has claimed she is from another state, and a college graduate.