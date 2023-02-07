Homeless man killed over Rs 220 in Gurgaon, two arrested

Gurgaon Police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a homeless man after he refused to give them Rs 220 so they could purchase narcotics.

According to police, on February 3, an unidentified body of a man was found near the stairs of a school in Nehru Park. Police said bloodstains were found on his face and a quilt, and he had injury marks on the neck, inflicted allegedly by a sharp-edged object. A case was registered against unidentified accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Civil Lines police station, said police.

Police said the victim could not be identified, but based on enquiries, it was learnt that he was a homeless person who often ate at a nearby gurudwara.

Two accused, identified as Akhtar Hussain and Arjun Kumar, were arrested on Sunday. “On January 30 night, the accused duo asked the victim for some cash to purchase the narcotics. When the victim refused to give them money, they allegedly started thrashing him and slit his throat and stabbed him using a knife. The accused stole Rs 220 from his pocket and fled,” said a police officer.

Police said the accused would be produced in a district court and taken on remand for further questioning and recoveries in the case.