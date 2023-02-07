scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Homeless man killed over Rs 220 in Gurgaon, two arrested

Police said the accused would be produced in a district court and taken on remand for further questioning and recoveries in the case.

Gurgaon man killed over moneyTwo accused, identified as Akhtar Hussain and Arjun Kumar, were arrested on Sunday. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Homeless man killed over Rs 220 in Gurgaon, two arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gurgaon Police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a homeless man after he refused to give them Rs 220 so they could purchase narcotics.

According to police, on February 3, an unidentified body of a man was found near the stairs of a school in Nehru Park. Police said bloodstains were found on his face and a quilt, and he had injury marks on the neck, inflicted allegedly by a sharp-edged object. A case was registered against unidentified accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Civil Lines police station, said police.

Police said the victim could not be identified, but based on enquiries, it was learnt that he was a homeless person who often ate at a nearby gurudwara.

Two accused, identified as Akhtar Hussain and Arjun Kumar, were arrested on Sunday. “On January 30 night, the accused duo asked the victim for some cash to purchase the narcotics. When the victim refused to give them money, they allegedly started thrashing him and slit his throat and stabbed him using a knife. The accused stole Rs 220 from his pocket and fled,” said a police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
More from Delhi

Police said the accused would be produced in a district court and taken on remand for further questioning and recoveries in the case.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 07:31 IST
Next Story

Visva Bharati V-C: ‘CM doesn’t know how to keep land records or is misleading … documents to Amartya Sen absolutely invalid’

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close