Homeless man dies of cold: Delhi Police

A 46-year-old man is suspected to have died of cold in Delhi’s Narela area on Tuesday. Police said the man, who worked at a rice mill, was sleeping on the footpath and was found dead in the morning.

The deceased, Harinarayan Yadav, hailed from Darbhanga, Bihar and lived alone in Delhi.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outer North), said, “We received a PCR call around 9 am about a body lying near the Narela-Bawana road. The man had died of cold. There were no visible injuries. His phone and Aadhaar card were found in his pocket.”

Yadav’s friends and mill workers at Bhorgarh told police he wasn’t feeling well on Monday. He had complained of breathlessness, said police. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. “His family has been informed. We don’t know if he was suffering from a disease or died due to the weather,” said an officer.

Officials said a DUSIB night shelter is 5 km away. “Workers don’t go to the shelter as they only allow women and families. The men are migrants who usually live alone and sleep on footpaths. We are talking to DUSIB to help them, especially in winter,” said a senior police officer.