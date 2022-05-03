Homeless at Haj Manzil asked to leave, govt issued notice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar after the Delhi government asked around 80 homeless people from the Haj Manjil night shelter home to leave by May 1. The commission has asked Kumar to submit a report on the matter in two weeks.

The Indian Express had first reported on the Delhi government’s move last week.

“The commission has received complaints from one Vicky, a resident of the shelter for homeless, Haj Manzil, Turkman Gate, alleging that Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board is contemplating to close their shelter home, and the homeless people living there have no place to stay. It has also been alleged that the state government in the recent past has closed nine shelter homes and the state authorities are not taking any action,” read the notice issued to Kumar.

The letter further read, “The commission has considered the matter. The facts of the cases are disturbing. The allegations made by the complainants are serious in nature involving the right to life of poor, hapless and helpless homeless persons and the indifferent attitude of the authority. The case involves grave violations of the human rights of inmates.”

The commission asked the Delhi CS to maintain status quo till further orders and submit a report on the matter within two weeks, failing which he will have to appear before the commission at 11 am on May 31.

The NHRC has further directed its DG (investigations) to deploy a team of 10 investigating officers on the spot to make an enquiry about all the shelter homes and submit a report within a period of 10 days.