Home of Ravi Shankar Prasad’s media advisor burgled

The Rohini home of N N Kaul, media advisor to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, was burgled Tuesday morning, police said. Kaul said around Rs 50,000, two TVs, a laptop and jewellery were among the stolen items. Additional DCP (Rohini) Gautam Sharma said, “An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass). Teams are questioning locals.”

Kaul was not home when the incident took place. “I got a call from my neighbour of a possible break-in,” he said.

A police officer said, “CCTVs were in front of the house, but the thieves came from the rear.”

Kaul also alleged a theft had taken place at his home four years ago as well, and that there was poor police presence in the area. Sharma said, “There is no dearth of patrolling… We ensure adequate police presence.”

