Home Ministry seeks report on brawl between tempo driver and Delhi cops

Even as a brawl between a Sikh tempo driver and policemen in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar took a political turn on Monday, the Union Home Ministry sought a report from the Delhi Police regarding the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal take strict action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted the driver.

“Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnable and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can’t be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters,” Kejriwal tweeted.

His Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh termed the incident “shameful”. The Congress and the BJP demanded a fair probe into the incident and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sought dismissal of the officers.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said three police personnel have been suspended following the incident. DCP (PRO) Madhur Verma said, “The incident took place at 6.45 pm when the tempo and the Emergency Response Vehicle met with an accident.”

A five-minute video of the incident shows sword-wielding tempo driver Sarabjeet Singh being “controlled” by a group of officers, as they beat him up with lathis and drag him across the road.

As the officers surrounded Singh and beat him in a bid to control him, the tempo, allegedly being driven by his son, hits the officers, the video shows. Officers then subdue the boy.