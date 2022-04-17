Will meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Jahangirpuri clash: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that he would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the communal clashes in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

“A delegation of Delhi BJP will go to the Jahangirpuri area and investigate the stone pelting incident. I will personally meet Home Minister AmitShah regarding this,” Gupta said.

He added: “This is not a coincidence but a huge conspiracy and the BJP condemns this. The culprits should be punished and Delhi police will definitely ensure that.”

This is the first major communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and many more injured.

“There are several unauthorized colonies in Jahangirpuri where Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are staying illegally and the Delhi government is giving them electricity and water. The Arvind Kejriwal government is answerable as to why they are sheltering such people,” Gupta said.