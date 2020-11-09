Delhi: Home guard dies in hit-and-run, driver arrested

Police Sunday arrested Goyal, a garment merchant who has a shop in Chandni Chowk, and booked him for rash driving and attempt to murder.

A 41-year-old home guard died after he was hit allegedly by a speeding Innova in East Delhi’s Vikas Marg in the early hours of Saturday. The victim, Naresh Kumar, was on picket duty when the accused, Ajay Goyal, hit him with his car around 2.30 am and fled.

Police Sunday arrested Goyal, a garment merchant who has a shop in Chandni Chowk, and booked him for rash driving and attempt to murder. Police said he was on his way home to Ghaziabad at the time.

A senior police officer said Kumar was on duty from 12 am to 5 am on Saturday with policemen and Delhi Home Guard staff. “A speeding car came from the ITO side and rammed into the barricades. Kumar, who was standing near the barricades, was hit by the car and the barricades. The accused fled the spot while Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues,” said the officer. Kumar, however, was declared dead on arrival by doctors. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “A head constable gave us a statement about the incident and we registered an FIR .”

Police said they found clues at the spot which helped in identifying the accused. “We found pieces of the number plate from the offending vehicle. Soon, we got the car’s number and seized it,” said police. Police then arrested Goyal from his home.

Kumar’s family said he had worked with the Delhi Home Guard for 10 years. His wife Deepa said: “We have two children, aged 18 and 15. On Friday night, he went for his duty, but didn’t call after midnight. We asked his colleagues about him, but they didn’t say anything. At 3 am, I got a call saying he had died. We want justice now.”

